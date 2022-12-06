Big third period carries Sabers to victory over Otters

The Fergus Falls Otters boys hockey team was on the road on Dec. 6, traveling to take on the Sartell/Saint Stephen Sabers, in Central Lakes Conference play. After the two sides skated to a tie through the first two periods, the Sabers scored three unanswered in the final frame to come away with a 4-1 victory.
Sartell scored the lone goal in the first, finding the back of the net at the 15:26 mark on an even strength goal.
A penalty early in the second period put the Otters on the man advantage and they took advantage. Shane Zierden tied the contest at just under two minutes into the middle frame. He was helped on the play by Brayden Nelson and Colin Becker.
The 1-1 score would hold for the rest of the second and into the third. Sartell jumped back ahead with a goal at the 4:04 mark of the final period and then added on two more insurance goals over the final 8 minutes of the contest.
“We had multiple power play opportunities in the first period and couldn’t take advantage,” said Otters coach Mike Donaghue. “Sartell competed hard to kill the penalties. Swanny held us in there in the second after we were able to tie the game with a man advantage goal. We got beat in the third, just need to execute better when we were tired.”
Senior net-minder Ben Swanson had 24 saves in the game. Sartell out shot Fergus 28-17 and won the face off battle, 33-26.
Sitting at 1-2 early in the season, the Otters will be on the road on Dec. 8, at Sauk Rapids-Rice.
