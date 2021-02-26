The West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville wrestling team picked up a close win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle-Browerville 28-27 Thursday.

The key match was a dual between the Knights’ Justin Blascyk and LPGE-B’s Trey Lancaster at 285 pounds. Blascyk edged Lancaster with a 4-1 decision to get the win and give the meet to the Knights.

The Knights will travel to a triangular in Park Rapids at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

 

West Central Area 28, LPGE 27

106: Connor Flan (LBW) over Carter Lohse (WCAA) (MD 9-1) 113: Gavin Albers (LBW) over Mason Richter (WCAA) (TF 19-4 0:00) 120: Adam  Lohse (WCAA) over Mason Bruder (LBW) (Fall 3:14) 126: Solomon Wales (WCAA) over Tyler Nelson (LBW) (MD 10-0) 132: Rudy  Determan (LBW) over Grant Lindquist (WCAA) (Fall 1:39) 138: Cael Lorentz (LBW) over Ashton  Danner (WCAA) (Dec 8-2) 145: Carter Meiners (LBW) over Reubens Swanson (WCAA) (Dec 7-4) 152: Landon Gode (LBW) over Jordan Lohse (WCAA) (Dec 3-2) 160: Mason Gode (LBW) over Anthony  Sykora (WCAA) (Dec 7-1) 170: Kade Olson (WCAA) over Tate Twardowski (LBW) (Dec 10-4) 182: Beau  Robinson (WCAA) over Shawn Houdek (LBW) (Dec 5-0) 195: Nathaniel Kisgen (WCAA) over Alex Line (LBW) (Fall 1:40) 220: Colton  Lindquist (WCAA) over Bergen Pesta (LBW) (Dec 5-2) 285: Justin  Blascyk (WCAA) over Trey Lancaster (LBW) (Dec 4-1).

