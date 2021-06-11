From the tee to first

M State’s Wyatt Blomseth hits a shot on Hole 1 Thursday at Chautauqua Golf Club in the NJCAA Div. III National Championship. Blomseth would win the individual tournament, while the Spartans finished third overall.

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — After four days of play at the NJCAA Div. III National Championship at Chautauqua Golf Course, M State’s Wyatt Blomseth claimed the individual championship as the Spartan men’s golf team finished in third.

Blomseth would shoot a 73, 76, 70 and 72 for a total of 291, edging team champion Sandhills CC’s Andreas Huber (292) by a stroke.

Rounding out the team scoring for M State were Carter Justesen (tied-sixth, 301), Grant Inniger (11th, 312), Hunter Burnside (14th, 317) and John Vall (30th, 335). Mike Vall also posted and individual score for the Spartans finishing tied for 19th with a 322 four-day total.

The Spartans shot 301, 312, 303 and 304 for a total of 1,220. Sandhills CC (1,197) and Georgia Military College (1,198) took the top two spots.

 

M State individual results 

Wyatt Blomseth - 73, 76, 70, 72 = 291

Carter Justesen - 75, 79, 75, 72 = 301

Grant Inniger - 74, 79, 82, 77 = 312

Hunter Burnside - 79, 78, 76, 84 = 317

John Vall - 83, 87, 82, 83 = 335

Mike Vall - 83, 83, 80, 76 = 322

