CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — After four days of play at the NJCAA Div. III National Championship at Chautauqua Golf Course, M State’s Wyatt Blomseth claimed the individual championship as the Spartan men’s golf team finished in third.
Blomseth would shoot a 73, 76, 70 and 72 for a total of 291, edging team champion Sandhills CC’s Andreas Huber (292) by a stroke.
Rounding out the team scoring for M State were Carter Justesen (tied-sixth, 301), Grant Inniger (11th, 312), Hunter Burnside (14th, 317) and John Vall (30th, 335). Mike Vall also posted and individual score for the Spartans finishing tied for 19th with a 322 four-day total.
The Spartans shot 301, 312, 303 and 304 for a total of 1,220. Sandhills CC (1,197) and Georgia Military College (1,198) took the top two spots.
M State individual results
Wyatt Blomseth - 73, 76, 70, 72 = 291
Carter Justesen - 75, 79, 75, 72 = 301
Grant Inniger - 74, 79, 82, 77 = 312
Hunter Burnside - 79, 78, 76, 84 = 317
John Vall - 83, 87, 82, 83 = 335
Mike Vall - 83, 83, 80, 76 = 322
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.