AUSTIN — The M State baseball team struck early in both games of Wednesday’s doubleheader against Riverland Community College, but it would be the Blue Devils that picked up the sweep of the Spartans 11-4 and 10-3.
In Game 1, the Spartans got on the board in the second inning with an Austin Oetter home run and throwing error on a Teigen Moritz single. The Blue Devils responded in the home half as they took advantage of free passes and timely hitting to take a 3-2 lead. M State tied the game in the top of the third on a passed ball, but a big five-run home half for Riverland put the host in the driver’s seat.
In the fourth, Kyle Doup hit a sacrifice fly scoring the Spartans’ last run. The Blue Devils added three more runs in the sixth to close out the game.
Oetter, Mortiz, Isaiah Sykora and Justin Dykhoff each had a hit for the Spartans in the game.
In the second game, the Spartans offensive woes continued. Dane Schwirtz lifted a home run to give M State a 1-0 lead in the first. Riverland would get things going with two outs in the third and take advantage of a dropped third strike to take a 2-1 lead. The Spartans tied the game in the fourth on a Ty Kargar RBI-triple, but again the Blue Devils found the answer in the home half as they plated two more runs.
In the fifth, Oetter would hit a sacrifice scoring Schwirtz to cut the lead to 4-3. The Blue Devils would add another run in the home half of the fifth and plated five runs in the sixth inning to close out the win.
The Spartans will continue on the road as they take on Northland Community and Technical College in a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.