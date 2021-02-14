A rough first half allowed the visiting Riverland Riverland Community College Blue Devils to upend the M State men’s basketball team Saturday 88-47.

Riverland took a 50-21 lead into the break and held the Spartans off for the remainder of the game.

Renell Edwards led the Spartans in scoring with 12 points, while teammate Nic Pearson chipped in 10 tallies.

The Spartans will continue their homestand as they welcome in Sisseton-Wahpeton at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

 

