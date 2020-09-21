EAST GRAND FORKS — The Hillcrest boys’ soccer team could not hold off a late scoring surge Saturday as the hosting Central Minnesota Christian (CMC) Blue Jays picked up a 4-2 victory.
The Blue Jays took advantage of Comet defensive miscues in the early going as the host scored goals at the seven- and nine-minute marks. CMC would take the 2-0 lead into the break.
In the second half, the Comets broke onto the scoreboard as Matthew Knutson rocketed a loose ball into the top right corner of the Blue Jay net to cut the lead to one. Hillcrest tied the game with eight minutes remaining as Zeke Ihrke picked up a deflected ball and booted it into CMC’s net. With the clock winding down, the Blue Jays swept through the Comets defense to score two unanswered goals and claim the win.
“After a timid showing in the first half, I was satisfied with our performance in the second half, hustling back and tying the score,” Comets head coach Rod Jensen said. “Our midfielders, Cayden Fischer, Juin Moon, Abram Ness and Gabe Swedenburg stepped up and played a better half of soccer. The Blue Jays' size and speed wore us down late in the game.”
Senior Comet goalkeeper, Doulton Royce, ended the game with 12 saves on goal.
The Comets (0-4) will open their home season Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. as they welcome in Pelican Rapids.
