Blues snatch pair of wins over Post 30

Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 baseball and the Moorhead Blues got together for a doubleheader at the end of last week, with Moorhead taking both games.
Moorhead 10 Fergus Falls 4
Post 30 jumped on the Moorhead Blues for three runs in the top half of the first inning courtesy of four hits, a walk and one Moorhead error. Moorhead answered back with five runs of their own in the bottom of the first inning off of three hits, three walks and one Post 30 error.
The game stayed close with a score of 6-4 until the bottom of the fifth when Moorhead scored three runs off of three hits and a Post 30 error.
Levi King and Isaac Ellison did the pitching for Fergus Falls Post 30. King started and went the first five innings (5IP, 8H, 9R, 5ER, 6BB, 2K) Ellison finished the game (1IP, 1 R, 0ER, 0H, 1K)
Leading hitters for Post 30 were Logan Larson 2-4, 2R, Brock Scheurman 2-3,BB, RBI, and Leighton Buckmeier 1-3, RBI.
“I loved the way we came out and swung in the first inning,” observed Post 30 coach Trevor Larson. “Logan Larson has been setting the tone in the lead off roll and the rest of the boys followed up with great at bats as well. Ethan Gronwold has been playing great baseball and is getting better each game he plays. King did a great job on the mound for us, he really battled through a foot issue to get through the fifth inning. He is only going to get better the more he plays.”
Moorhead 11 Fergus 5
With the score being 2-1 going into the bottom of the third inning Moorhead would score seven runs to break the game wide open. Post 30 scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning to bring the score to 9-5. Ben Swanson capped the inning with a bases loaded three-run triple to left field. Post 30 would load the bases in both the fifth and sixth innings but couldn’t get the big hit to bring the game any closer.
Riston Albert started on the mound and went the first three innings (3IP, 8H, 9R, 5ER, 3BB, 3K). Ellison threw really well in relief (3IP, 2H, 2R,2ER,0BB,3K).
Leading hitters were Logan 3-3, 2BB, Swanson 1-4, 3B, 3RBI and Evan Lindgren 1-1, 3BB.
“As a coaching staff we were very pleased with how we played offensively,” said Trevor. “We had 19 hits across two games and we put the ball in play hard. We left 27 runners on base between the two games, we need to find that clutch hit with two outs to score a few more runs. Overall, we were much better and competed every inning and every at bat.”
Post 30 is scheduled to be in action next on Jun. 21, at Wadena.
