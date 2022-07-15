After spending many years with their track by the I-94 Speedway, I-94 BMX, which is a 501c3 non-profit group, has relocated across town, finding a new home at Delagoon Park.
“It was February or early March (of 2020) when we got a letter saying that the race track was going to be sold and that we needed to vacate our part of the property by mid June,” stated Jaclyn Keenan, chair of the board. “And then COVID-19 hit.”
During the pandemic, I-94 BMX started to look for a new spot, working with Fergus Falls Parks and Rec, trying to find a place to move the track to.
“We wanted this to be seen more as a community event and after talking with city officials, they were able to find ground that would work for us,” said Keenan.
The process of moving property and dirt from one side of Fergus to the other began in May of 2020. Over the next two years, the track was rebuilt by volunteers, with weather permitting.
As the transition from the old spot to the new spot took place, not everything was smooth sailing.
“Inflation did not help, as materials became more expensive and scarce,” mentioned Nic Beck, board member.
After wrapping up the 2020 season, it was in late May of 2021 when the starting hill and gates were installed, followed by a deck surrounding the hill. Later in the summer of ‘21, a retaining wall was installed around the starting hill.
Fast forward to last month, concrete was poured to finish the starting area and another round of gluing of the track was done. The facilities are still a work in progress. Volunteers converted one of the picnic shelters at Delagoon to be used for registration and concessions.
The first official races were held on July 2, for the first time in over two years in Fergus Falls.
“Incredibly thankful for the city seeing what we see in our program,” said Keenan.
This upcoming Tuesday, anyone who is interested in joining can come to the track, as they are hosting a community ride night from 6-8 p.m. Practice is free with a signed waiver.
“We have bikes and helmets that are available to use,” said Beck. “We just ask that you wear a long shirt and long pants, it’s first come first serve.”
BMX racing is back in Fergus Falls, thanks to the efforts of many volunteers and their hours put in.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone