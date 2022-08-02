The summer racing circuit continued on July 29, at the I-94 Sure Step Speedway. It was the Bob Gierke Memorial race night, with five different races being held.
Events kicked off with a Short Tracker feature. Shawn Beto, of Wahpeton, moved up seven spots to take home the checkered flag. Kevin Wahl and Zach Kort, both of Fergus Falls, finished second and third, respectively.
In the WISSOTA Late Model, Alexandria’s Ryan Mikkelson finished in first place. He was followed by Dave Mass, of East Bethel and Nick Panitzke, of Lonsdale.
The largest race of the night, with 33 entries, was the WISSOTA Midwest Mods. Crossing the finish line first was Travis Saurer, of Elizabeth. Moving up six spots and taking second place was Matt Baker, from Saint Joseph. In third place was Zach Benson, a Princeton native.
Dan Ebert, from Lake Shore, was champion in the WISSOTA Modifieds, moving up seven spots. Zach Johnson, of Lowry, moved up nine spots to finish runner-up and Brady Gerdes, from Villard, took home third.
The final race of the night was the WISSOTA Street Stocks. Mass capped off his night with a first place finish. Kyle Dykhoff, from Starbuck, came in second with Barnesville’s Kevin Pender capturing third place.
There are no races on Aug. 5 – action returns to the Sure Step Speedway on Aug. 12, with the Advantage RV Modified Tour Presented by Watertown Ford and Chrysler.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone