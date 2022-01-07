Hosting the Alexandria Cardinals on Thursday night at the Kennedy Secondary School, the Otter girls basketball team scored the first 12 points and cruised to a 58-39 win. A barrage of three-pointers started out the contest, as they finished with 10 threes in the end. Most of the contest was played with Fergus Falls enjoying a double-digit lead.
“The girls came out and played good team basketball tonight, we were aggressive all game”, stated assistant coach Jess Price, “we started on fire versus a rival and brought the mentally that we were gonna set the tone and go with that.”
Ellie Colbeck was once again the leading scorer, posting a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, also contributing six assists with five steals. Tori Ratz chipped in with nine points and seven assists. The Otters had 10 turnovers in the game compared to 14 for the Cards. It was the second win in a row and pushed Fergus’ record to 7-3 on the season.
It’s a busy week ahead for the girls, as they have a pair of Central Lakes Conference games and a rematch with Perham. Tuesday evening, they will travel to take on St. Cloud Tech, Thursday will be at home versus Willmar and Saturday night take on the Jackets in the Crossover Classic in Perham.
