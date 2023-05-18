Border West takes a pair from Hillcrest

Taking on the Border West Buccaneers in a doubleheader, on May 16, the Hillcrest Comets baseball team dropped both games, 8-5 and 9-0.
"Playing against a tough team like Border West, we really responded to a mixture in our lineup and saw several guys step up," Comets coach Zach Stich said. "Evan (Lindgren) and Ethan (Swedberg) continued to swing the bat aggressively, and Issac (Iverson) had a clutch hit to get us close. Unfortunately, we didn't get the W."
Hillcrest scored first in game one, a run in the first inning. Border West responded with three in the second, two in the third and two more in the fifth.
The Comets rescinded with a four run fifth inning, pulling within two points but the Bucs got an insurance run in the sixth and held on for the win.
Lindgren went 3-3 with a pair of runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base. Swedberg picked up a pair of hits and Iverson drove in two.
Jon Wutka started game one and took the loss
Game two was all Border West, as they limited the Comets to just three hits, in the five inning affair.
Dan Reisch was 2-2 with a stolen base and Swedberg collected a hit.
"The second game was a completely different story. It looked like we were up all night preparing for finals,” stated Stich. “The guys were gassed and it showed in our lack of execution."
Hillcrest returns to action on May 23, a doubleheader at Benson.
