Bowling all-star weekend

The Minnesota High School Bowling Varsity All-Conference Tournament and the Rising Stars Tournament (for the top seventh and eighth graders), were held this past weekend at bowling centers in Bloomington and Mounds View. The West Central (North) conference had teams in both the Gold and Silver Tournaments on both days and while none of the teams advanced to the bracket rounds, it was a great experience for the bowlers to compete with the best of the best in Minnesota.
The varsity All-Conference Gold team: Vernie Davidson and Zane Weaver from Detroit Lakes, Hunter Julin from Bemidji and Ryder Drayton, Matthew Tungseth, and Nathaniel Whistleon from Fergus Falls. Julin (82%) and Weaver (75%) were team-high fill percentages for the day. The Silver team: Hayden Smith from Bemidji, Caleb Sundstrom and Chloe Leegard from Detroit Lakes and Kyle Korby, Alayna Price and Nolan Korby from Fergus Falls. The brothers Korby led the way for the Silver team, with Kyle filling at 86% and Nolan at 75%.
The Rising Stars Tournament Gold team: Chase Tibbets and Brock Ruther from New York Mills, and Ean Knutson, Grace Gaines, Maddie Price and Nathaniel Whistleon from Fergus Falls. The Silver team: Dalton Butler, Brady Worden, and Deken Gray from Wadena, Ellyana Ruther from New York Mills, with Josh Rogal and Brayden Haugen from Fergus Falls. Whistleon was team-high for the Gold team, filling at 70%, with Haugen leading the Silver team, at 58%, for the tournament.
