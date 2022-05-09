With a trio of matches to end last week, the Fergus Falls Otters boys tennis team went 1-2. They picked up a win against Saint Cloud Cathedral, while losing to Minnewaska and Saint Cloud Tech.
The Otters swept Cathedral, 7-0. Ben Schierer won his match at No. 1 singles in three sets 5-7, 7-5, 11-9. All the other singles matches were sweeps by Fergus. Carter Ness, No. 2, 6-3, 6-4. Then Grant Ackerson, 6-3 6-3 and the last singles, Jackson Lysne at 6-0, 6-0.
Ethan Leopold and Joey Johnson won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles. They did not drop a game in the two sets. Christian Reed and Luke Schroeder won 6-1 , 6-2. And the No. 3 doubles team of Matt Pajari and Bryce Adams won 6-0, 6-4.
Saint Cloud Tech was victorious over Fergus, via a 6-1 score. The lone win for the Otters came at the No. 2 singles with Ness. He won in three, 0-6, 6-4, 7-5.
It was a stiff match with Minnewaska, as the Otters could not pick up a set win in any of their matches, falling 7-0.
Fergus is slated to be back in action on May 10, traveling for a pair of matches in Willmar and then hosting Alexandria on May 12.
