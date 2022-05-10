Brooklyn Park -- A proposed bylaw amendment to add boys volleyball to the Minnesota State High School League’s programming of co-curricular opportunities fell just short of the required votes for passage from the 48-member Representative Assembly legislative body. Also, during its annual meeting, the Representative Assembly approved a proposed language change to Bylaw 110 that outlines eligibility guidelines.
The proposal to sanction boys volleyball and amend Bylaws 501, 502 and 520, was defeated by a vote of 31-17. A two-thirds majority, or 32 votes, was required for passage.
Boys volleyball has been considered for sanctioning in previous years. In 2017 and 2018, a proposal to sanction boys volleyball as a spring activity did not gain the necessary support of 9 of the 16 administrative regions to advance to the Representative Assembly. In 2021, when reviewed at the region level, 11 of 16 regions supported the approved amendment which brought it to a vote by the assembly, yet the proposed amendment fell two votes short of a majority vote by the Representative Assembly delegation.
Boys volleyball could be a future proposed amendment considered again by the Representative Assembly.
When asked, Minnesota State High School League Executive Director Erich Martens said, “It will absolutely be a possibility to be brought up in the future. What you're seeing, if you follow the path of volleyball, is both the growth in terms of the number of participants and the number of schools that have the programs. As more schools get on board, and some of the questions that were brought up by caucuses can be addressed, then I think we can get over that threshold. As you saw, today’s vote was very close. There are a lot of folks that are in support and excited to see boys volleyball continue to grow."
In other Representative Assembly action, the delegation unanimously approved a recommendation proposed by a Bylaw Ad Hoc Committee that provides new eligibility language for Bylaw 110. It reads:
‘Each student is eligible for participation in League-sponsored athletic activities for four consecutive school years beginning with their initial entrance into ninth grade. This school year limitation applies regardless of whether the student participates in athletic activities.
Students in Grades seven and eight may participate in league-sponsored activities according to Bylaw 105.1 Participation begins once a seventh or eighth-grader practices or competes in league-sponsored athletics. Students are permitted one school year of participation in seventh grade and one school year of participation in eighth grade for league-sponsored athletics.’
The proposal was approved by the League’s Board of Directors on Feb 3, to move forward to the Representative Assembly for consideration.
“We are appreciative and grateful for the hard work and thoughtful consideration that the Representative Assembly puts into the amendments that are proposed,” Martens said. “The Representative Assembly is the only group that can approve new or amended bylaws.”