BRAINERD — The Fergus Falls volleyball team was happy to be back on the court Thursday as they traveled to take on the Brainerd Warriors. The Warriors were not gracious hosts as they handed the visiting Otters a three-set loss (25-17, 25-18, 25-20).
No stats were reported for Fergus Falls.
Brainerd’s Grace Peabody recorded two ace serves, while Karlie Anderson had six kills.
The Otters will continue their early road trip as they take on St. Cloud Tech at 7 p.m. Monday.
