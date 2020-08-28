BRAINERD — The Fergus Falls boys’ soccer team opened its season on the road against Central Lakes Conference foe Brainerd Thursday. The Warriors defense shutout the Otters for a 3-0 win. 

While the Warriors grabbed a 1-0 lead after the first half of play, the Fergus Falls defense kept the team in the game for most of the second half.

Brainerd would tack on two more goals at 15:55 and 3:08 left in the game.

The Otters will be back in action at home against Sartell at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.

