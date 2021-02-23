The Fergus Falls girls’ hockey team struck first, but it would be the visiting Brainerd Warriors that would pick up the win as the Otters fell 4-1 Tuesday.
After a scoreless first period, the Otters got on the board first as Maddie Hulter scored on an Ellie Andersen pass in the second period. That would be the last time the Otters would score as Brainerd notched four consecutive goals including two in the second from Macy Peterson and Molly Hagelie.
The Warriors added two more in the third period with Taylor Larson and Peyton LeMieur each recording a score.
“We played hard against a very fast and deep Brainerd team,” Otters head coach Tim Lill said. “At the end of the night we were just outskilled. Playing a team like that exposes your weaknesses, a great lesson to take to practice. Very proud of our fight and effort.”
Ana Jyrkas recorded 33 saves for the Otters in net, while Fergus Falls notched 19 shots on goal.
The Otters will continue its homestand as they welcome in Thief River Falls for a 7 p.m. showdown Friday.
