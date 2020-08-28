The Fergus Falls girls’ tennis team opened their home season Thursday as the Otters welcomed in Central Lakes Conference foe Brainerd. The Warriors proved to be a tough foe as they swept the Otters 7-0.
“This year’s Brainerd team is the real deal and they showed us that today, winning most of their matches fairly routinely,” Otters head coach Jamie Lill said.
The Otters had a close match at No. 3 doubles as Hannah Prody and Ashtyn Lill took on Brainerd’s Chloe Pecarich and Lila Collins. After falling behind 3-0, the Fergus Falls duo battled back but fell in the first set 6-3. In the second set, Prody and Ashtyn Lill traded games with the Warrior duo to get to 5-4. After a close 10th game in the second set, Brainerd would get back to deuce and take the game, set and match.
“With this incredibly tough CLC schedule that we’re running this fall, we are going to take some tough losses. However, each time we step on the court, we have the opportunity to learn, improve and make progress. That is what we will continue to do,” Lill said. “It was a good battle for our girls who played clean, smart doubles.”
The Otters (0-2) will look to rebound as they play host to the Bemidji Lumberjacks at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Broadway tennis courts.
Brainerd 7, Fergus Falls 0
Singles:
1. Kate Kurtzman (B) defeated Ellie Colbeck (FF) 6-1, 6-2.
2. Catherine Moraghan (B) defeated Madison Anderson (FF) 6-0, 6-0.
3. Taylor Ruhl (B) defeated Isabella Abrahams (FF) 6-0, 6-2.
4. Ella Chaussee (B) defeated Amber Anderson (FF) 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles:
1. Lily Jones/Kate Chaussee (B) defeated Ava Weber/Leila Nasri (FF) 6-0, 6-0.
2. Ally Goeden/Brynne Folden (B) defeated Mackenzie Krava/Paige Pearson (FF) 6-0, 6-1.
3. Chloe Pecarich/Lila Collins (B) defeated Hannah Prody/Ashtyn Lill (FF) 6-3, 6-4.
