MOORHEAD — The Fergus Falls Hurricanes batters could not plate a run in an exhibition game against the Moorhead Brewers Tuesday as the hosts claimed a 8-0 win.
The Brewers broke through with two runs in the third inning and never looked back. The five Moorhead pitchers befuddled the ’Canes hitters as they gave up four hits in the game. Moorhead would plate three additional runs in the fourth and single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth.
Tosten Mann, Sean McGuire, Pete Gaustad and Austin Stanislawski each recorded a hit for the ’Canes in the game.
“It was good to see live pitching, two weeks off is too long between games,” Hurricanes coach Davy Johnson said. “Even though we didn't hit well, with the intensity of the state tournament I believe our bats will come alive.”
Mitch Porter took the loss for Fergus Falls after pitching three innings, giving up two earned runs on two hits and fanning one. Stanislawski, Gaustad and Alex Hexum each pitched in relief.
The Hurricanesl now travel to Milroy to take on the Watkins Clippers in the opening round of the Class C state playoffs at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Moorhead 8, Fergus Falls 0
R H E LOB
FF 000 000 000 — 0 4 1 8
MHD 002 301 11x — 8 10 1 9
WP — (MHD) Brook Lyter
LP — (FF) Mitch Porter
HR — (MHD) Jayse McLean
Battery: (FF) Porter, Austin Stanislawski (4) Pete Gaustad (5), Alex Hexum (6) and Tosten Mann
M: Cole Christenson, Brook Lyter (3) Jayse McLean (6) Chandler Ibach (7), Matt Oye (9) and Chandler Ibach, Tanner Adam (5).
