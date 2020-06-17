MOORHEAD — The Fergus Falls Hurricanes baseball team kicked off its 2020 season Monday as they traveled to take on the Moorhead Brewers. The Brewers were not a kind host as they blanked the ’Canes 10-0 in seven innings.
The Brewers hit the field with seven games under their belt and it showed as they collected eight hits and allowed only one, coming from Mitch Porter. Moorhead opened the scoring in the second with a two-run home run by Grant Wehseler. The Brewers would add eight additional runs in their next four at-bats to seal the win.
Taking the loss on the hill for Fergus Falls was Darin Stanislawski as he went two innings, gave up two walks and allowed two earned runs. Brook Lyter would get the win for the Brewers pitching five innings, striking out two and allowing one hit.
The Hurricanes will now travel to participate in the Elrosa Tournament Saturday and Sunday as they open against the Freeport Black Sox at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Moorhead 10, Fergus Falls 0
R H E LOB
Fergus Canes 000 000 0 0 1 2 4
Moorhead Brewers 021 034 x 10 8 27
WP: (MHD) Brook Lyter
LP: (FF) Darin Stanislawski
HR: (MHD) Grant Wehseler
Battery: (FF) Stanislawski, Thomas Bosek (3), Mitch Porter (5), Jack Hiedeman (6) and Sean McGuire; (MHD) Lyter, Nick Salentine (6) and Tanner Adam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.