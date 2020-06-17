MOORHEAD — The Fergus Falls Hurricanes baseball team kicked off its 2020 season Monday as they traveled to take on the Moorhead Brewers. The Brewers were not a kind host as they blanked the ’Canes 10-0 in seven innings.

The Brewers hit the field with seven games under their belt and it showed as they collected eight hits and allowed only one, coming from Mitch Porter. Moorhead opened the scoring in the second with a two-run home run by Grant Wehseler. The Brewers would add eight additional runs in their next four at-bats to seal the win.

Taking the loss on the hill for Fergus Falls was Darin Stanislawski as he went two innings, gave up two walks and allowed two earned runs. Brook Lyter would get the win for the Brewers pitching five innings, striking out two and allowing one hit.

The Hurricanes will now travel to participate in the Elrosa Tournament Saturday and Sunday as they open against the Freeport Black Sox at 10 a.m. Saturday.

 

Moorhead 10, Fergus Falls 0

                                                   R  H  E   LOB                                                     

Fergus Canes         000 000 0   0  1   2 4

Moorhead Brewers  021 034 x   10 8  27

 

WP: (MHD) Brook Lyter

LP: (FF) Darin Stanislawski

HR: (MHD) Grant Wehseler 

 

Battery: (FF) Stanislawski, Thomas Bosek (3), Mitch Porter (5), Jack Hiedeman (6) and Sean McGuire; (MHD) Lyter, Nick Salentine (6) and Tanner Adam.

 

