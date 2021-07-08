The Fergus Falls Hurricanes could not get their bats going Wednesday as the visiting Moorhead Brewers left American Legion Field with a 2-1 victory.
The ’Canes plated their lone run of the game in the third inning as Alex Hensch knocked in Austin Stanislawski. The Brewers responded with their own run in the top of the fourth as Joe Hallock lifted a lead-off home run over the fence to tie the game. Moorhead would take the lead in the eighth as Parker Harm hit an RBI single.
Darin Stanislawski took the loss for the ’Canes pitching five innings of relief, striking out five and allowing one run on six hits. Mitch Porter started the game and went four inning and gave up one run on two hits.
Hensch and Arik Heacox were the lone ’Canes to get hits off the Moorhead pitching staff.
The Hurricanes fall to 9-4 overall and will return to Countryside League play Saturday as they travel to take on the Pelican Rapids Lakers in a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Moorhead 2, Fergus Falls 1
R H E LOB
MHD 000 100 010 — 2 8 2 10
FF 001 000 000 — 1 2 2 4
WP — (MHD) Ryan Olson
LP — (FF) Darin Stanislawski
SV — (MHD) Parker Harm
HR: (MHD) Joe Hallock
Battery: (FF) Mitch Porter, Stanislawski (5) and Tosten Mann; (MHD) David Ernst, Ryan Olson (4), Harm (7) and Tanner Adam.
