The Fergus Falls Riverdogs 35-plus baseball team kicked off their season Sunday at American Legion Field as they hosted the Morris Brewers. The Brewers spoiled the Riverdogs opener as the visitor came away with an 11-5 victory.
Jake Axell led the Riverdogs at the plate going 2-for-3 with an RBI, while teammate Monte Fredrickson went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Joey Geiszler plated two runs for Fergus Falls as well.
Eric Anderson got the start for the Riverdogs as he pitched three innings, struck out three and allowed three runs on six hits. Nick Foss came in relief of Anderson and pitched three innings, allowed six runs on five hits and struck out three. Juston Heacox pitched one inning in relief.
The Riverdogs will be back in action Sunday, June 6 as they travel to take on the Verndale Geezers at 2 p.m.
