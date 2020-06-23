MORRIS — After their opening game was canceled on June 13, the Fergus Falls Riverdogs baseball team hit the field to take on the Morris Brewers at Chisek Field Sunday, June 21. The Brewers would take advantage of a few errors to come out on top 5-3.

Eric Anderson started for Fergus Falls pitching 4 1/3 innings and recording six stirkeouts. Matt Larson would fill in relief as he pitch 1 2/3 innings with a strikeout.

Leading the Riverdogs at the plate were Larson, Mark Irish and Roger Blevins, each collecting two hits. Blevins would also score twice, while Anderson ripped in two runs.

The Riverdogs will look to rebound as they travel to take on the Clarissa Cubs Friday at 7 p.m. The Riverdogs first home game is scheduled for July 18 at 8 p.m. 

