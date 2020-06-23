MORRIS — After their opening game was canceled on June 13, the Fergus Falls Riverdogs baseball team hit the field to take on the Morris Brewers at Chisek Field Sunday, June 21. The Brewers would take advantage of a few errors to come out on top 5-3.
Eric Anderson started for Fergus Falls pitching 4 1/3 innings and recording six stirkeouts. Matt Larson would fill in relief as he pitch 1 2/3 innings with a strikeout.
Leading the Riverdogs at the plate were Larson, Mark Irish and Roger Blevins, each collecting two hits. Blevins would also score twice, while Anderson ripped in two runs.
The Riverdogs will look to rebound as they travel to take on the Clarissa Cubs Friday at 7 p.m. The Riverdogs first home game is scheduled for July 18 at 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.