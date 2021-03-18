BARRETT — The West Central Area girls’ basketball team had two reasons to celebrate Wednesday. The first was a 76-37 victory over Brandon-Evansville in the Section 6A playoffs, while the second was senior Lexi Bright breaking the school’s all-time scoring record as she passed 1,746 points.
“Lexi has been a phenomenal player from her first varsity moments to now, and she has worked extremely hard to put herself in the position to break the record,” Knights head coach Eric Schoenbauer said. “Her teammates continue to believe in her and play to her strengths as well as their own.”
Bright finished the game with a double-double scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Teammate May Foslien chipped in 10 points in the win, while Brynn Fernholz tallied nine steals.
The Knights will travel to take on Parkers Prairie in a quarterfinal matchup at 7 p.m. Friday.
