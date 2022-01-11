On a night which saw Lexi Bright score her 2,000th career point, the West Central Area (WCA) Knights girls basketball team defeated the Henning Hornets in Barrett via an 84-67 win. It was a wire-to-wire win for the Knights, as throughout the first half they steadily built a double-digit lead and held the advantage at halftime 48-22. Coming into the contest, Bright was nine points away from 2,000. Fans were ready as the student section had cards to countdown to the milestone.
With the first half winding down and still needing three points, Bright got a look from downtown and canned it, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.
“Not only is it unbelievable, but she missed 12 games as a sophomore and last year with COVID, so she missed out on 20 games,” said coach Eric Schoenbauer, “but she’s phenomenal player and a great teammate, i'm excited and happy for her. We are glad to have her.”
For the Knights, Claire Stark finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds, Bright finished with 17 points and 11 assists. Henning had three players that were into double digits and it was Lyvia Misegades with the game high 20 points.
It was the sixth straight win for WCA, who have scored 106, 84 and 84 in their last three games. Now at 8-2 on the season, they will be back in action on Friday at Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley. Meanwhile, Henning is now 7-4 and will host Verndale on Thursday.
