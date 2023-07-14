Bringing home the cup: U14 Cyclones win DL tournament

Each year, soccer teams of a wide range of age groups flock to Detroit Lakes for the Rotary Cup Tournament. This year was no different, with the U14 Fergus Falls Cyclones finishing the tournament undefeated and bringing home the championship.
The Cyclones capitalized on what could have been a defeating situation in the first game at the loss of center midfield player, Marshall Fellbaum, due to injury in the first minute of the game.
"After having a teammate go down within the first minute of the first game of a big tournament and having to play the whole first half of the first game down a man, 10 versus 11, and build a 3-0 lead against a very good Tri City United team was absolutely amazing!" expressed Coach Jeff Meyer.
Despite the injury and being down a man for half of the game, the Cyclones launched their winning streak on July 7 with a 3-1 victory over TCU, a Fargo-based team.
Charlie Eggiman was a force to be reckoned with in the first match, scoring an early goal that resulted in TCU changing their entire game plan and line up to compensate. At the end of the match, Eggiman had netted two goals and Will Selvig scored one.
Mark Meyer II, Cooper Miller, Myles Selvig and Logan Graber all stepped up as a group to fill the center midfield positions, driving the team to success throughout the tournament following Marshall's injury.
The U14 Cyclones saw three matches on July 8.
In their second match of the tournament, Parker Kantrud scored two, with Mark Meyer II scoring three, ending the match with a 5-0 victory over Bemidji.
Mark Meyer II continued his scoring streak, scoring one against the Alexandria Redbirds. Myles Selvig also netted a goal for a final score of 2-1.
The championship game proved to be quite the event, extending through two overtime periods.
The Cyclones matched up against TCU in an intense and aggressive back and forth between the two teams. At the end of regulation, Mark Meyer II was the Cyclone's sole scorer.
In the second five-minute overtime, Mo Bangura scored on a go ahead free kick shortly before the whistle sounded, earning the Cyclones the title of U14 Rotary Cup champions.
Following the tournament, coach Kevin Fellbaum stated: "I couldn’t be any more proud of these guys as I am right now, after being handed a difficult situation with Marshall going down so early, the whole team banded together and played four really great games of team soccer. Everyone stepped up and played their hearts out. They have trained hard all season and have even done a ton of work in the off-seasons, and you can really see how well that all came together and they were rewarded with success."
The Cyclones' defensive line was their primary strength throughout the tournament, not allowing their opponents many opportunities for quality shots. "They work so great together as a unit," stressed Kevin. "We were able to execute our offside trap on many occasions, and this kept opposing teams out of our zone. Zion (Tofibam) stepped up huge to play goalie for us, a position he normally does not play. To play in a big tournament like this and only allow three goals is pretty impressive."
The U14 Cyclones coaches were very impressed with the support and dedication of the other Fergus Falls teams to supporting each other throughout the course of the tournament, as you could often find Cyclones players amongst the fans for the younger and older teams when they were not playing themselves.
One such team was the U19 Cyclones, comprised of Kennedy Secondary School upperclassmen and recently graduated Otter players. U19 tied Fargo International ISC 1-1, defeated Detroit Lakes, and tied Alexandria 1-1.
For the Fergus Fall Cyclones U10 Gold team, the Rotary Cup was the conclusion to an impressive season, coming into the tournament with an 11-0-1 record. They continued their winning streak, defeating Detroit Lakes Black 8-1, followed by a 0-0 draw in an exciting game against TCU White. They finished the weekend with a 7-3 win against Greater Grand Forks Soccer Club. The draw against TCU prevented the team from moving on to the championship game.
"The boys should be proud of what they achieved this year and how they developed as players," stressed coach Chris Walters.
The Rotary Cup was the final soccer tournament of the season for the majority of Fergus Falls players. The Fergus Falls Youth Soccer Association will resume in the fall.