{p dir=”ltr”}In a Little Eight Conference (LEC) boys basketball contest on Friday night, the Hillcrest Comets boys basketball team delivered a 76-52 win over the Battle Lake Battlers. Over the first 12 minutes of the game, both teams kept things within a possession. Hillcrest then ended the first half on a 17-7 run, leading 37-24 at the break.
{p dir=”ltr”}Throughout the second half, the Comets continued to put the pressure on, building upon their advantage.
{p dir=”ltr”}“It’s been fun, obviously 1,000 points is a big step, but it’s been a team effort,” said Comets Sam Brumfield. “I think our foundation is good going forward as we head towards the playoffs.”
{p dir=”ltr”}Hillcrest shot 55% in the game compared to 41% for the Battlers.
{p dir=”ltr”}Sam finished with 30 points in the game. Justin Peterson had 15 points and Noah Brumfield finished with 11 for Hillcrest.
{p dir=”ltr”}Jack Mekalson had 21 points for Battle Lake and Noah Mansker had 11.
{p dir=”ltr”}Hillcrest, now 17-6 overall and 10-1 in LEC play, will host Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Feb. 28.
{p dir=”ltr”}Meanwhile, Battle Lake is 9-13 and 5-7 in LEC games. They will be at West Central on Mar. 1.
