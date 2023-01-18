Brumfield sets school scoring record as Hillcrest downs Underwood

If you were at the Hillcrest gym, on Jan. 17, you chose a good night to watch high school basketball. Comets junior Noah Brumfield set the schools single game scoring record, in a 92-60 victory over the Underwood Rockets, in Little Eight Conference boys basketball.
Brumfield finished with 46 points (with 29 coming in the first half), breaking the record his older brother Sam set last season by one point. He also had five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
“I was interested to see how we might come out tonight - what kind of energy, intensity - and these boys answered the bell,” stated Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “Right away it seemed that the boys had their offensive game rolling a bit and that was refreshing to see. Erik Bjorndahl had a nice start to the game hitting an early three and getting a transition two.”
“Although we were up 30-11 at one point, excessive fouls became free throws and Underwood capitalized (10 of 11). The boys made a change and although we didn't make as many stops as we really should have, we looked a lot more comfortable on the defensive end together,” stated Garvin. Hillcrest led 55-41 at the break.
Luke Christensen finished with 20 points and eight rebounds for the Comets. Gabe Swedenburg provided five points, five rebounds and four assists. As a team, Hillcrest finished with 23 assists.
“We simply didn’t match their intensity tonight. Hillcrest came out firing and we didn’t adjust quick enough to it on our defensive end,” mentioned Rockets coach Kellen Shebeck. “Jayden Harig came off the bench for us and gave some valuable minutes tonight, especially defensively and rebounding. I’m very proud of his effort!”
Hudson Risbrudt led Underwood with 17 points. Noah Link had 11, Drew Evavold 10 and Cole Peterson finished with nine.
Hillcrest sits at 9-1 on the season and will host Battle Lake on Jan. 19.
Underwood moved to 6-6, they are at home against Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal, also on Jan. 19.
