West Central Area senior Brynn Fernholz has a lot of pride in her school competing in cross country, basketball and track, the senior has found success in each of the sports. We spoke with Fernholz about her favorite high school sports memory and why sports are important to her.
Q: What is your favorite memory from high school sports?
A: Competing in the Section 6A basketball championship last season and bus rides to games when everyone is excited to compete.
Q: What does it mean to be a student-athlete?
A: I love being able to compete and represent not only myself but my school as well. Working together with my teammates means the world to me and the best friendships are built while working toward a common goal.
Q: How important are sports to you now?
A: Sports have played a large role in shaping me to who I am today. Sports have taught me leadership, discipline, and how to push yourself to be the best version of yourself that you can be. They have taught me to always work hard in anything I do and to always contribute however I can to the common goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.