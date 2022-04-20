The 2022 baseball season has arrived for the Bulldogs of Ottertail Central (OTC), splitting a pair of games on Apr. 19, in Saint Cloud. They picked up a nine inning win against Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale (BHV), 7-5 and lost to Parkers Prairie, 2-1.
Against BHV, the Bulldogs built a 5-0 lead after the first five innings of play, but then gave up five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, sending the game into extras.
Owen Buehler came up with the game winning hit, stroking a two-run single in the top of the ninth inning. Jayden Harig, Owen Harig and Lane Dilly all had a pair of hits for OTC. Dilly started on the mound, pitching the first five innings. He did not allow a run, gave up three hits, while striking out eight and walking a pair of batters. Tyson Misegades pitched the final five, settling down after giving up the tying runs in the seventh inning.
Wrapping up the day with a game against Parker Prairie, the Bulldogs held a 1-0 lead before Parkers plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Buehler had a pair of his and Jayden drove in the lone OTC run. Gavin Pausch pictured the first five innings, giving up two hits and a walk, also tallying five strikeouts.
"It was nice to be outside playing this great sport,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Hendrickson. “I thought we played well. We had some of the 'normal' struggles that all teams have at this point but overall I saw some really good things out of our team today. I saw great energy and excitement, good communication and drive. These kids have worked really hard the past couple years to be where they are at, so that helped us be more prepared for our first couple games.”
Now at 1-1 on the season, the Bulldogs are slated to be in action next on Apr. 21, taking on Wadena/Deer-Creek in Bluffton.
