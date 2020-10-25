CROOKSTON — The Otter Tail Central football team’s defense was stellar Friday as they held the Crookston Pirates to 90 yards on the way to a 32-0 victory.
The Bulldogs would go up 6-0 on a Tanner Arndt to Brady VanErp 23-yard touchdown pass. The score would stay that way as both teams entered the break.
The second half would be dominated by OTC as they scored 26 unanswered points. Arndt would get the second-half scoring going as he took off for a 33-yard touchdown run. Drew Durbin made the score 18-0 with a 3-yard touchdown run and Tyson Misegades converted a two-point conversion to go up 20-0. To close out the scoring in the third quarter, VanErp picked off a pass and went 54 yards to pay dirt.
In the final quarter, VanErp scored again, this time on offense as Arndt found him for a 25-yard scoring strike.
Defensively, the Bulldogs were menacing as Durbin, Wyatt Severson, Kayne Cameron and Calvin Stueve recovered fumbles, while VanErp had an interception.
Leading the way offensively was Arndt as he rushed for 70 yard and a touchdown on nine carries and went 8-for-11 through the aire for 74 yards and two touchdowns. VanErp was on the receiving end of six of those passes and had 66 yards and two scores. Durbin (63 yards), Mason Hammer (58 yards) and Stueve (41) yards also contributed to a rushing attack that totaled 250 yards.
The Bulldogs (2-2) will travel to Alexandria to take on the Staples-Motley Cardinals at 7 p.m. Thursday.
