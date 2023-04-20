Bulldogs blank Sebeka for second victory

The Ottertail Central Bulldogs baseball team defeated Sebeka, 3-0 on Apr. 18, as Lane Dilly threw a four hit shutout. Dilly walked three and struck out three on 81 pitches.
"Dilly was really dealing," said OTC coach Ryan Hendrickson, "He kept batters off balance the whole time." "We were fantastic again tonight in the field, as we played errorless baseball through seven innings and made some remarkable plays including the game ender as Kale Misegades laid out for a soft line drive and made the catch to end the game with two runners on base."
With the three walks Dilly had all three were to start an inning, but two of the three were followed up with the defense turning double plays.
Ayden Olson scored the first run of the game, on a ground out in the third inning.
In the top of the sixth, Jayden Harig provided a two run double, as Gavin Pausch and Dilly scored.
Captain Tyson Misegades mentioned, "I am really proud of the guys right now, we are having a lot of fun and playing good ball."
Now at 2-0, the Bulldogs are slated to host Lake Park-Audubon, on Apr. 24.
