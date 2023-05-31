Bulldogs bounce Otters from section play

In a tight contest, on May 30, the No. 2 seeded Ottertail Central Bulldogs defeated the No. 7 seeded Fergus Falls Otters 2-1, in opening round action of the Section 8AA baseball playoffs.
Both sides had runners in scoring position over the first two innings but were unable to push a runner across the plate.
With the score remaining tied, heading to the bottom of the third, Owen Harig led off with a single and stole second. He moved to third on a ground out, then a walk to Gavin Pausch put runners on the corners. Fergus starting pitcher, Logan Larson, was then called for a balk and the first run of the game went to the Bulldogs.
The Otters got a lead off double by Ben Swanson in the top of the fourth, but left him stranded in scoring position.
OTC doubled their lead in the home half of the fourth. A one out single by Hunter Haugen was followed by a double by Noan Link, putting runs on second and third. Kale Misegades provided a sacrifice fly, scoring Haugen.
It would remain 2-0 until the top of the sixth.
Kellen Stenstrom smacked a lead-off triple and was brought in on an RBI groundout by Swanson.
Fergus got a one out single in the top of the seventh, but after a strikeout, the runner was thrown out trying to steal second, ending the contest in favor of the Bulldogs.
Lane Dilly provided a masterclass in pitching for OTC, as he went all seven innings, scattering five hits and picking up seven strikeouts.
Larson went the first four for Fergus. He allowed four hits, one walk and picked up four Ks. Jack Horgen came on in relief and went two strong innings of no hit ball, with one walk and three strikeouts.
The Otters outhit the Bulldogs, 5-4.
Swanson was the lone player on either side to pick up multiple hits, going 2-3.
"This was a great all around game. I told Craig Olson prior to the game that I was just excited to see how our guys would react to any adversity or tough spots,” stated Bulldogs coach Ryan Hendrickson. “I also pointed out that I was really excited to see Dilly battle on the mound, I was incredibly proud of what I saw from our team all around."
OTC assistant coach, Evan Meece, was also pleased and brought up, "This was a great playoff atmosphere, the crowd was awesome and gave us a lot of support."
Fergus finished their season at 3-18.
OTC improved to 18-3 and advanced to the double elimination portion of the section tournament. They will play Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton in Perham on Jun. 1.
FF - 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
OTC 0 0 1 1 0 0 x 2
OTC HITTING - Tyson Misegades: 1-3; Gavin Pausch: 0-2, BB; Lane Dilly: 0-1, BB; Jayden Harig: 0-3, K; Garrett Nelson: 0-3, 2K; Hunter Haugen: 1-3, R, 2K; Noah Link: 1-3, 2K; Kale Misegades: 0-1, RBI; Owen Harig 1-2, R.
FERGUS HITTING - Logan Larson: 0-3, 2K; Kellen Stenstrom: 1-3, R; Ben Swanson: 2-3, RBI; Colin Becker: 0-3; Leighton Buckmeier: 0-2, 2K; Ethan Gronwold: 0-1; Bo Bring: 0-3, K; Carston Fronning: 1-3, K; Will Gronwold, K; Griffin Babolian: 0-2.
OTC PITCHING - Lane Dilly: 7IP, 5H, R, 7K, ER.
FERGUS PITCHING - Logan Larson: 4IP, 4H, 2R, 4K, BB, 2ER; Jack Horgen: 2IP, 3K, BB.