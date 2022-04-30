In a pair of five-inning games on Thursday, the Ottertail Central (OTC) Bulldogs bats were unable to keep up with the Eagles of New York Mills, falling 13-3 and 13-4.
Mills scored four runs in the top of the first inning to grab a hold of game one. They would push two more across the plate before OTC scored. The Bulldogs scored an unearned run in the second inning, only to be answered by five runs for the Eagles in the third on their way to victory.
Hunter Haugen had a pair of hits and a run scored for OTC, Garret Nelson came up with an RBI double and Gavin Pausch had a hit and run scored. Mills was led by a three hit three RBI game from Brecken Hensch.
Jayden Harig started for the Bulldogs. He went into the third inning, giving up 11 runs on five hits and six walks, with one punch out. Kale Misegades pitches the rest of the way, allowing two runs on two hits. Both teams struggled a bit in the field, as the Bulldogs had six errors and the Eagles had three.
A walk, a single and an error led to a run in the top of the first inning in game two for OTC. Then, Nelson stroked a two-run single to make it 3-0. Mills answered the call with three of their own in the home half and then scored eight runs in the second, on their way to 13 straight in game two.
Paush had two hits, including a double. Haugen and Kaleb Hammes split time on the mound for OTC. Mills out hit the Bulldogs in the night cap, 14-5.
“I am really impressed how resilient our young team is. We had an eighth grade battery (in game one) and both were fearless versus a very good Mills team,” said Bulldogs coach Ryan Hendrickson. “We started two eighth graders, two other freshmen and a couple sophomores and juniors, no seniors and they really showed competitiveness and resilience. We have been making some inexperienced mistakes and have too many errors at this point but these men really scrap, making this a lot of fun yet.”
OTC will look to rebound, as they are slated to host Frazee, on May 2.
