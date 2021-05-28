BARNESVILLE — The Otter Tail Central baseball team picked up an 8-2 victory Thursday over hosting Barnesville as pitcher Lane Dilly went the distance.
“This was a great win for us tonight” OTC head coach Ryan Hendrickson said. “We get to end the regular season feeling good and we look to start our play-in game versus Barnesville at Perham. I am excited to see how we react to playoff baseball as a young squad.”
Dilly went seven innings, striking out four and allowing two runs on six hits.
Barnesville’s Carson hagen took the loss pitching six innings, striking out four and allowing eight runs on 12 hits.
The Bulldogs collected 13 hits in the game with Gavin Pausch leading the way going 3-for-4. Tyson Misegades, Jayden Harig and Cian Buehler each had multiple hits in the game, while Misegades stole three of the Bulldogs eight bases in the win.
The Bulldogs and Trojans will tussle again at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Perham with the winner playing the top-seeded Perham Yellowjackets at 5 p.m. the same day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.