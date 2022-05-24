Coming off of a shutout from the end of last week, the Ottertail Central (OTC) Bulldogs baseball team had their bats come alive, at the expense of the Pelican Rapids Vikings, in a 15-4 five inning victory.
Both teams scored a run in the first inning. OTC then responded with 14 unanswered, getting two in the third, three in the fourth and nine in the fifth. The Bulldogs took advantage of the eight walks they drew, to go along with 11 hits in the game.
Drew Evavold went 2-3 with a run and three RBIs. Jayden Harig, Garrett Nelson, Hunter Haugen and Owen Harig all drove in a pair of runs for OTC. Kale Misegades scored three times and three others crossed the plate twice.
Gavin Pausch went the distance for OTC. He gave up four hits and three walks and was responsible for all four runs.
Pelican Rapids was led by Luke Sjolie, who was 2-3 with two runs scored and two driven in. The Vikings used four different pitchers throughout the contest.
“We got our bats rolling today and that's a really good sign for good things to happen,” said Bulldogs coach Ryan Hendrickson. “Pausch gave us a really good effort on the bump, another great game for him pitching. We hit the ball in clutch spots with runners in scoring position and that's one thing we have been struggling with but reinforcing, I'm really proud of the guys today, a great team win for OTC."
OTC is set to host Brandon/Evansville on May 24 and travel to Breckenridge on May 26.
Pelican Rapids has a doubleheader with Hawley on May 24 and with Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on May 26.
