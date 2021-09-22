BATTLE LAKE — The Underwood Rockets football team had their hands full in a hard-nosed road game against Otter Tail Central (OTC) in Battle Lake Friday falling to the Bulldogs 37-14.
In the first quarter OTC jumped out to the lead when Mason Hammer scored on a 10-yard run. The Bulldogs would make good on the two-point conversion pass by Tanner Arndt to Owen Buehler to go up 8-0. A short time later OTC would add another six points on a 37-yard touchdown run by Drew Johnson. Arndt and Buehler would connect once again on a two-point conversion pass putting the Bulldogs up over the Rockets 16-0 to end the first quarter.
In the second quarter Underwood would strike back on a 5-yard Tristian Evavold touchdown run followed by a two-point conversion run by Brien Poser to gain some ground on the OTC lead 16-8. The Bulldogs wouldn’t miss a beat ending scoring before the break on a 1-yard run by Arndt followed by a two-point conversion run by Calvin Stueve to go into halftime up 24-8.
After the half Underwood would come out fired up, scoring early in the third quarter on an Evavold 33-yard touchdown run followed by the follow-up two-point conversion also by Evavold to once again gain on the Bulldogs’ lead 24-14. About three minutes later Stueve would increase OTC’s lead with a 43-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion pass would fail while the Bulldogs increased their lead 30-14 to end scoring in the third quarter.
The final score of the game would come in the fourth quarter in the last minute and a half of play with Arndt reaching the end zone on a 5-yard scamper. Buehler would make good on the kick after for the 37-14 final.
With the win the Bulldogs racked up 335 yards of total offense compared to the Rockets’ 193 with most of the yards for both teams coming on the ground — 267 rushing yards for OTC and 193 for the Rockets. The leading rusher for the Rockets was Evavold with 88 yards on 11 carries, Mason Hammer led OTC with 95 yards on 17 attempts. Logan Sheleske led the Underwood defense with eight tackles while OTC was led by Bricker Bladow with 10.
"I am proud of our effort tonight. We played very physical all game long, OTC outlasted us and were able to bust some big plays in big spots," said Rockets head coach Ryan Hendrickson after the game.
Underwood will look to get back on the winning side of things Friday against Breckenridge at 7 p.m. as the Rockets begin a three-game home stretch while the Bulldogs hit the road to take on Roseau Saturday at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.