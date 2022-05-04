Playing for the second day in-a-row, the Ottertail Central (OTC) Bulldogs baseball team fell just short in a nine inning loss at Pillager, 6-5, on May 3.
A pair of errors by the home team in the first inning produced two runs for OTC. The inning included an RBI double from Garrett Nelson. Pillager would snag a pair themselves in the home half.
It was in the bottom of the third inning that the hosts had their first lead, pushing two runs across. The Bulldogs scored once in the fourth and then regained the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth inning, including a pair of RBI singles from Jayden Harig and Gavin Pausch. Once again Pillager quickly answered, tying the game at five in the fifth.
A two out single in the home half of the ninth inning gave Pillager the walk-off win.
Owen Buehler started on the mound for OTC. He went four innings, giving up four runs on five hits, five walks and one strikeout. Owen Harig pitched a pair of innings and Kale Misegades pitched the rest, taking the loss.
Nelson was the only player with multiple hits, stroking out a pair. Pausch scored a pair of runs.
"Our pitching was pretty darn good again tonight," said OTC coach Ryan Hendrickson, "Defensively we have a lot of situational awareness to work on, we are giving way too many free bases game after game. We are dealing with three injuries and trying to find the right fits. Hopefully our confidence grows along with our communication and awareness. Offensively we are improving immensely and will keep building on that as we still strike out too often.”
OTC, now at 2-7, has a doubleheader with Sebeka, on May 5.
