Bulldogs pick up third win of the season

After a week off of games, the Ottertail Central Bulldogs baseball team picked up a stout win over the Menahga Braves, 11-0 in six innings, on Apr. 25.
The Bulldogs scored one run in each of the first four innings.
Jayden Harig drove in Tyson Misegades in the top of the first. Ayden Olson walked with two outs in the second and came around to score after swiping a couple of bags. Harig picked up his second RBI of the game in the third, driving in Gavin Pausch on a double. The fourth run came across on a fielder’s choice in the fourth.
OTC then blew the game open with a seven run sixth inning.
While the offense was clicking, the Bulldogs made some great defensive plays and got an outstanding pitching performance from Lane Dilly.
Dilly went the distance, scattering three hits, two walks and picking up four strikeouts.
Misegades went 2/5 with two runs scored and an RBI. Pausch scored twice. Harig drove in three and Olson provided two runs and two RBIs.
"Dilly was really in a groove, he got ahead of 21 of 24 batters by throwing first pitch strikes. By getting ahead of batters he was able to keep them off balance and then of course our defense was outstanding yet again,” stated Bulldogs coach Ryan Hendrickson.
"We played a complete game,” observed Harig. “Obviously Lane threw really well, we were on the same page all night, but our defense was flawless and we were able to hit the ball pretty hard."
Now at 3-0, OTC has a quick turnaround, as they face off against Lake Park-Audubon, on Apr. 26.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone