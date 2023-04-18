Bulldogs rally for opening day victory

The Ottertail Central Bulldogs baseball squad opened up their spring campaign with an 8-6 victory over the Eagles of New York Mills, on Apr. 17.
OTC got on the board first, as Garrett Nelson drove in Gavin Pausch in the top of the first inning. NYM answered with a solo home run off the bat of Brayden Ehnert.
The Eagles grabbed a hold of the game with three runs in the third inning.
Trailing 6-4 heading into the final frame, the visitors got the bases loaded and Hunter Haugen cleared them with a double, giving the Bulldogs a 7-6 advantage. An insurance run was added later in the frame.
Haugen drove in five runs in the game, including a solo home run, to lead OTC.
Pausch started on the mound and went two and two thirds innings. He gave up four runs on four hits, with two walks and one strikeout. Kale Misegades picked up the win, giving up two runs over three and a third innings and three Ks. Lane Dilly pitched the final inning to pick up the save.
Will Oakes got the start for the Eagles. He went six strong innings of four run ball. He allowed eight hits.
"We were solid on both sides of the game. We made all of our routine defensive plays while also making several plus plays on defense,” observed Bulldogs coach Ryan Hendrickson. “Notably Dilly made a nice diver at third on a ground ball and threw the runner out at first. Owen Harig made several ranging plays from short. Misegades had two plays from 2B ranging to his glove side and Haugen picked some balls at 1B. Offensively we were clutch with big hits with guys in scoring position, Haugen's five RBIs night were huge. Our pitching was solid, really putting us in a good spot to keep the game within striking reach at the end.”
The Bulldogs will not have a lot of rest this week as they play again Tuesday night at Sebeka, a double header at University of Northwestern on Thursday vs Bertha Hewitt and a single at home versus Parkers Prairie on Friday.
