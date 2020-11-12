HENNING — A strong ground performance by the Otter Tail Central football team Wednesday saw two running backs rush for over 100 yards and the home team pick up a 30-19 victory over the Hawley Nuggets.
The Nuggets would open the game with a 13-play drive that culminated with a 4-yard touchdown run by Sam Burkel. A failed point after left the score at 6-0. The Bulldogs answered the call as Tanner Arndt took off for a 42-yard touchdown run and followed with a pass to Kayne Cameron for the two-point conversion.
With an 8-6 lead in the second quarter, OTC recovered a Hawley fumble and turned it into points as Drew Durbin scampered in from 15 yards out. Arndt would hit Brady VanErp for the two-pointer pushing the lead to 10. Turnabout would be fair play as Hawley scored on a Cole Sunde to Joey Akre pass from 11 yards out after an OTC fumble. Another failed attempt left the home team holding on to a 16-12 lead at half.
Getting the ball to open the second half, the Bulldogs marched down the field and found paydirt as Calvin Stueve ran in a 7-yard touchdown. The Nuggets wouldn’t go away as Burkel sprinted for an 11-yard touchdown and the point after would cut the lead to 22-19.
The Bulldogs would put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter as an 11-play drive finished with Stueve scoring his second touchdown from 11 yards out. Arndt would find Owen Buehler for a two-point catch to finish all scoring.
Stueve led the ground attack for the Bulldogs as he rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, while teammate Durbin went for 127 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. The OTC defense also tallied three sacks in the win.
The Bulldogs finish the season 4-2 and await Section 6A playoff seeding with the first round starting Tuesday.
