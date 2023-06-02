Bulldogs split pair of games to stay alive in section tournament

In the double elimination portion of the Section 8AA baseball tournament, on Jun. 1, the Ottertail Central Bulldogs dropped a contest to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 5-3, before rebounding for a wild 19-9 win in five innings over Barnesville.
DGF 5 OTC 3
The contest was scoreless until DGF plated a pair of runs in the top of the fourth. OTC quickly responded with two of their own in the bottom half.
Jayden Harig led off with a single. Then a two out walk to Noah Link put two on. Kale Misegades cashed in with a two-run triple.
Dilworth wasted little time as they scored two more runs in the top of the fifth. That was answered by one run from the Bulldogs, as Harig picked up an RBI double.
It remained a one run game before DGF scored an insurance run in the top of the seventh.
The Bulldogs had a runner on in the bottom of the seventh, but three straight strikeouts ended the contest.
Gavin Pausch started on the mound, going four and two third innings. He gave up four runs on three hits and two walks, with one strikeout. Link came in and pitched the rest of the way.
“Pausch threw well,” said Bulldogs coach Ryan Hendrickson. “He did a great job mixing pitches and timing, and Link came on in relief and helped keep us in striking range. We just got outside of ourselves and gave up a lot of bases in this game. I loved to see the fight in the guys, we just gave a good ball team too much to work with by giving them extra bases.”
Harig finished 2-4, with four other OTC players picking up a hit.
OTC 19 Barnesville 9
As coach Hendrickson said, “This was wild.”
The Bulldogs scored the first run of the game, an RBI groundout by Lane Dilly, in the bottom of the first.
Barnesville would then send 14 batters to the plate in the top of the second inning, scoring nine runs in the process.
Finding themselves down 9-1, the Bulldogs went to work.
The first six batters in the bottom of the second inning reached base safely, scoring three runs. Dilly picked up an RBI on a fielder's choice and then Harig provided a two-run single to pull OTC within 9-7.
After a scoreless third inning and top of the fourth, the Bulldogs exploded for a 10 run home half. The first eight batters reached base safely with an RBI walk to Link gave OTC the lead for good.
OTC ended the game on the ten run rule, scoring two runs on an error in the bottom of the fifth.
Hendrickson Commented, "We found ourselves in a 9-1 deficit and things were not looking good for a bit. We were able to use our bats to claw back in the game by scoring six in the second inning to put the score 9-7 Barnesville. But then we had an offensive explosion putting up 10 in the fourth and put the game away with two more in the fifth. It was absolutely amazing to watch the Bulldogs in action for this game!"
Three different pitches saw time on the mound for OTC.
Offensively, Dilly was 2-4 with three runs and five RBIs. Misegades was 3-4 with two runs and two RBIs.
With 19 wins on the season the Bulldogs have now clinched the all time winningest season in OTC history, they are now looking at trying to win the section tournament next week. Being on the losing side of the bracket they will have to keep fighting as they need to win two games Monday to make it on to Tuesday Play. The Bulldogs play at 2 p.m., on Jun. 5.
Game one
DGF - 0 0 0 2 2 0 1 5
OTC - 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 3
OTC HITTING: Tyson Misegades: 1-4; Gavin Pausch: 1-2, 2BB; Lane Dilly: 0-3, R, BB, K; Jayden Harig: 2-4, RBI, K; Garrett Nelson: 0-1, K; Drew Evavold: 0-1, K; Ayden Olson: 0-1, R, K; Hunter Haugen: 0-1; Eric Fick: 0-2, K; Noah Link: 0-1, R, 2BB; Kale Misegades: 1-3, 2RBI; Owen Harig: 1-3.
OTC PITCHING: Gavin Pausch: 4.2IP, 3H, 4R, K, 2BB, 3ER; Noah Link: 2.1IP, H, R, K, BB, 0ER.
Game two
BAR - 0 9 0 0 0 9
OTC - 1 6 0 10 2 19
OTC HITTING: Tyson Misegades: 2-3, 3R, RBI; Gavin Pausch: 1-3, 2R, RBI; Lane Dilly: 2-4, 3R, 5RBI; Jayden Harig: 2-4, 2RBI; Garrett Nelson: 1-2, R, 2BB, K; Ryan Despard: 0-0, R; Eric Fick: 0-0, 2R; Noah Link: 2-3, 3R, RBI, BB, K; Kale Misegades: 3-2, 2R, 2RBI, BB; Ayden Olson: 1-1, 2R, RBI, BB, K.
OTC PITCHING: Kale Misegades: 1IP, 3H, 6R, K, BB, 5ER; Noah Link: 1IP, 4H, 3R, K, BB, 3ER; Owen Harig: 3IP, 1H, 0R, 4K, BB.