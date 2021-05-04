FRAZEE — The Otter Tail Central baseball team got its bats going Monday as the Bulldogs downed the hosting Frazee Hornets 18-11.
Frazee would take the lead in the beginning of the game, but an eight-run third inning for the Bulldogs put the team out in front.
““It was really great to see our bats come alive and even more important we were hitting with runners in scoring position,” Bulldogs head coach Ryan Hendrickson said. “We were able to collect 12 RBIs by hitting with runners on base, this has been a big focus of ours as of late.”
OTC tallied 15 hits in the game with Joey Kupfer, Jayden Harig, Chris Rinicker, Lane Dilly and Hunter Haugen each collecting multiple hits.
“We looked really good at the plate tonight, with eight guys earning RBIs and four guys with two RBIs apiece, now that’s clutch,” Hendrickson said.
Tyson Misegades picked up the win on the mound for the Bulldogs pitching three innings, striking out two and allowing nine runs on five hits. Owen Buehler and Cian Buehler closed out the game for OTC.
