In a pitching duel Thursday, the hosting Otter Tail Central baseball team did just enough to top the visiting Pelican Rapids Vikings as the home team picked up a 1-0 victory.
Both teams were kept on tilt most of the game as OTC’s Lane Dilly and Pelican Rapids’ Carson McNeal kept hitters from making an impact.
In the fourth, the Bulldogs finally broke onto the scoreboard with bases loaded and two outs. Jayden Harig took off from third to home, causing the pitcher to balk and a run to score.
““Jayden is a baseball dude, he gets it,” OTC head coach Ryan Hendrickson said. “He is very coachable and made a heads up base running play to give us our only and the game winning run.”
Dilly would get the win as he pitched six innings, and allowed no runs on five hits. Kayne Cameron pitched one scoreless inning of relief.
“I find myself calling Dilly and Cameron ‘Bulldogs’ all the time. They are great competitors and has a knack of putting themselves and team into winning positions,” Hendrickson said.
McNeal took the loss pitching six innings, striking out seven and allowing one run on four hits.
Wyatt Severson led the Bulldogs at the plate going 2-for-3, while the Vikings were led by Brock Sjolie as he also went 2-for-3.
The Bulldogs will be back in action Friday as they take on Wadena-Deer Creek in Henning at 4:30 p.m.
The Vikings will continue their road trip as they take on Barnesville in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Friday.
