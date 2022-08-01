Opening up the 2022 Region 16C tournament, on July 31, the Fergus Falls Hurricanes amateur baseball team picked up a 7-2 win over the Osakis Hawks.
Osakis got on the board first, pushing a run across in the top of the second inning. Fergus answered in the home half, as Alex Hexum reached on a hit-by-pitch and then scored on a double by Thomas Bosek.
The Canes would grab a hold of the contest with three runs in the third. A lead off walk and a one out single put two runners. Hexum and Bosek had back-to-back RBI singles and Carter Thielke produced an RBI groundout.
After the Hawks answered back with a run in the fourth, Fergus used another three run inning in the fifth. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Owen Krueger drove in a run on a single and Sean McGuire had a two-run single.
Hexum started on the mound, going five innings. He gave up eight hits and four walks, allowing two runs and striking out two. Darin Stanislawski came on in relief and picked up the four inning save. Stanislawski allowed three hits and struck out seven.
Offensively, Hexum was 2-4 with three runs and an RBI, Bosek was 4-5 with a run and two RBIs and Thielke was 1-3 with two walks, a run and an RBI.
Results from the elimination round on July 30: Osakis 11 - Kensington 3, Dent 16 - Ashby 6, Alexandria 2 - Long Prairie 1 and Pelican Rapids 6 - Carlos 5. Kensington, Ashby, Long Prairie and Carlos were eliminated.
Other games from July 31: Urbank 9 - Dent 1, Alexandria 7 - Breckenridge 4 and Pelican Rapids forfeited to Sauk Centre.
Region 16C continues on August 6-7, in Kensington.
In elimination games on Aug. 6: Dent versus Osakis, with Pelican forfeiting, they are out of the tournament and Breckenridge advances to an Aug. 7 elimination game. Winners bracket games on Aug. 7: Fergus Falls versus Urbank and Sauk Centre versus Alexandria.
