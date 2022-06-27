Returning to action for the first time in a week, the Fergus Falls Hurricanes baseball team welcomed in the Lakers of Pelican Rapids on Sunday, as the two teams played a doubleheader. The Canes made quick work, winning game one 13-0 and game two 12-2.
After a scoreless first inning, to begin the day, Fergus erupted for five runs in the second and five more in the third. A bases-clearing double by Darin Stanislawski highlighted the second inning and a two-run home run in the third by Stanislawski kept the momentum going.
Rounding out the scoring was three more runs in the fourth, with Carter Thielke hitting a two-run homer. The contest ended in the fifth, on a 10 run rule.
Dan Revering picked up the win, going five innings of two hit ball, with one walk and six strikeouts.
Sean McGuire was 2-3, with an RBI and three runs scored. Revering was 2-3 with an RBI and two runs scored and Stanislawski finished with five RBIs.
Pelican was led by Cole Witzig, who had both of their hits. Logan Knorr took the loss, pitching four innings. He gave up 13 runs on 13 hits and four walks, while hitting a batter and getting six Ks.
The Lakers struck first in game two, as Justin VerDorn picked up a two-run double in the second inning.
Fergus responded with a five-run third inning. Arik Heacox and Stanislawski both hit two-run homers in the frame. They would add two more in the fourth, one in the fifth and ended the game with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Thielke ended the contest with a two-run triple.
Thomas Bosek picked up the win, as he went the distance for the Canes. Bosek gave up four hits and one walk, with eight strikeouts. Witzig pitched for Pelican, giving up 14 hits and was responsible for all of the runs.
McGuire scored three times, both Heacox and Stanislawski had three RBIs and Owen Krueger was 2-4 with a double, a run and an RBI.
Next game for the Canes is a doubleheader at Breckenridge on Saturday.
