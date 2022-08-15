The Fergus Falls Hurricanes amatuer baseball team took home the Region 16C Championship on Aug. 14, defeating the Urbank Bombers 11-0, in seven innings.
Fergus used a six-run second inning to get things going. Thomas Bosek and Carter Thielke were both hit-by-a-pitch to start the inning. After Austin Stanislawski singled to load the bases, Bosek scored on a wild pitch. That was followed by an error and then Sean McGuire roped a two-run single. Tosten Mann then had a two-out two run double and the inning was capped off by Alex Hexum bringing in Mann.
The Canes added another run in the fourth inning, an RBI double for Thielke.
Mann would then cap off the scoring in style, belting a grand slam in the fifth inning.
The hitting was not the only story of the game. Darin Stanislawski did not allow a hit and walked two batters over the seven innings. He was named the region MVP for his efforts in the tournament. Darin pitched 20 innings, allowing seven hits and three walks, zero runs and struck out 28. He picked up two wins and a save while batting .436, with three extra base hits.
“Canes bats stayed hot as we had five extra base hits,” noted Canes manager Davy Johnson. “Mann had his second six RBI game of the tournament and our pitchers continued to work ahead, throw strikes and avoid the big inning.”
Other action from the Region 16C tournament’s final weekend: On Aug. 12, Urbank eliminated Alexandria, 9-6 and then prior to the championship game, Urbank eliminated Sauk Centre, 4-2.
Both teams selected three players to add to their state rosters. Canes drafted pitchers Shane Trattles, from the Sauk Centre Titans, Carter Stockert, from the Alexandria Black Sox and Jack Hiedeman, from the Breckenridge Bucks.
Urbank drafted pitchers Dylan Haskamp, from Sauk Centre, Mitch Porter, from Breckenridge and Ky Zimmel, from the Osakis Hawks.
Urbank will have a first round matchup against the Sartell Muskies, on Aug. 20, in Faribault. Fergus has a first round bye and will await the winner between the Waconia Lakers and the Union Hill Bulldogs. Fergus will be back in action on Aug. 27.
R H E LOB
Urbank Bombers 000 000 0 0 0 1 3
Fergus Canes 060 140 x 11 10 1 9
U: Kyle Schlosser, Colton Booker (5th), Matt Ferley (6th) and Matt Ferley, Alex Koep (6th)
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone