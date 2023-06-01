Canes down Ligers in mid-week match up

Traveling to take on the Detroit Lakes Ligers, on May 31, the Fergus Falls Hurricanes kept the base path busy in a 16-5 win. They pounded out 20 hits and despite stranding 16 runners, still put a 16 spot on the board.
“Canes really swung the bats well with every starter getting at least one hit and seven players collecting RBI's,” stated coach Dave Johnson.
Tosten Mann doubled in the first inning and came around to score on an error.
Both sides scored four runs in the third. For the Canes, RBI singles by Pete Gaustad, Alex Hensch and Carter Thielke and an RBI double by Owen Krueger made up the scoring.
Three more runs came across in the third for Fergus, thanks to three errors by the defense in the inning.
Leading 8-5, a trio of singles produced a run in the sixth for the Canes.
Seven runs would be scored by Fergus over the final two innings. Mann had a three run home run in the eighth inning and Darin Stanislawski went deep in the ninth.
Hensch finished 3-5 with two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base. Mann was 3-7 with two runs and four RBIs. Darin and Austin Stanislawski both went 3-5 and combined for five runs.
Alex Hexum picked up the win on the hill. He went the first five innings, giving up five hits and six walks, with four runs. Thomas Bosek pitched an inning before Carter Thielke pitched three scoreless innings.
Fergus returns to action on Jun. 4, hosting the Breck Bucks.
For those wondering, a liger is a combination of a lion and a tiger.
