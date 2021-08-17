URBANK — The Fergus Falls Hurricanes punched their ticket to advance to the state Class C amateur baseball tournament defeating the Urbank Bombers 15-6 Saturday to become the Region 16 runner-up. The victory would be short lived, however, as in the following game to determine the state tournament seeding the ‘Canes would run head-on into their longtime foils the Alexandria Black Sox falling 20-12 in a battle of attrition between offensive outputs.
In Game 1 against Urbank the ‘Canes put the Bombers against the ropes recording 20 hits although the Bombers opened the game with an impressive lead-off homerun. The ‘Canes didn’t let that deter them and answered back with Mitch Porter singling in Alex Hensch to tie it at 1-1. In the second inning the ‘Canes would score again to take the lead 2-1 with Alex Hexum plating on a Thomas Bosek single. Urbank wasn’t able to muster any offense as the ‘Canes continued to improve their lead scoring three runs in the third on a Hexum three-run home run to center field. In the third it would be deja vu all over again as Darin Stanislawski batted in three runs on home run to left (8-0).
The Bombers would answer back in the top of the fifth with five runs of their own bringing the score to within two (8-6) before the ‘Canes would end all scoring in the bottom of the inning adding seven runs including another home run by Stanislawski to left field plating two runs, for a 15-6 final.
Porter (5IP, 10K, 4BB, 4H, 6R, 6ER) picked up the win to improve to 8-1 on the year with Eric Salveson (4Ip, 6K, 2BB, 0H, 0R) recording the save. Offensive leaders for the ‘Canes were Sean McGuire (4-for-6, 2R), Hensch (3-for-5, 3R), Stanislawski (3-for-5, 2R, 2HR, 5RBIs) and Hexum (3-for-5, 3R, double, HR, 3RBIs).
R H E LOB
Urbank Bombers 100 050 000 6 4 6 4
Fergus Canes 113 370 00x 15 20 1 11
‘Canes vs. Black Sox
In the follow-up game to determine state tournament seeding the ‘Canes once again collected 20 hits but this time with different results as Alexandria was able to rely on their defense when it counted upending the ‘Canes 20-12.
In the opening inning the ‘Canes scored first when Tosten Mann drove in McGuire on a sacrifice fly. The Black Sox would answer, scoring three runs of their own to take the lead 3-1 in the bottom of the first, adding two runs in the second (5-1). In the third inning Fergus Falls would find some footing plating two runs (5-3) on a Stanislawski two-out single. In the top of the fourth the ‘Canes would tie the game on a single by Tomas Bosek (5-4) and a sacrifice fly by McGuire (5-5). It would be short lived, however, with the Black Sox adding three runs to close out the inning, 8-5. In the fifth the ‘Canes kept chipping away at the lead scoring three (8-8) on a sacrifice fly by Jack Hiedeman, an RBI double by Carter Thielke and infield error, Alexandria would add five more runs of their own (13-8).
The seventh inning would see both teams add two runs apiece (15-10) with the ‘Canes’ Mitch Porter singling in two runs. In the seventh only one run would be added as Mann drove in a runner with a single (15-11). The Black Sox kept their offense rolling in the eighth plating five runs (20-11) with the ‘Canes only able to answer with one run in the ninth when Hiedeman singled in one for a 20-12 final.
Hiedeman (4IP, 3K, 3BB, 10H, 12R, 12ER, 3HB) took the loss on the mound. Offensive leaders for the ‘Canes were McGuire (2-for-5, 3R, double, RBI), Hensch (3-for-5, 2R), Stanislawski (3-for-6, double, 2RBI) and Thielke (4-for-6, 3R, double, RBI).
The ‘Canes drafted right-hand pitcher Shane Trattles from Sauk Centre, left-hand pitcher Alex Koep from Urbank/Parkers Prairie and right-hander Eric Hinnekamp from Long Prairie for the state tournament.
The ‘Canes will now face the Hanska Lakers Aug. 22 at 1:30 p.m. in Waconia in the first round.
R H E LOB
Fergus Canes 102 232 101 12 20 1 13
Alex Black Sox 320 352 05x 20 19 3 12
