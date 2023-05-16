Canes ground Lakers to open season

Getting the 2023 summer amateur baseball season underway, on May 14, the Fergus Falls Canes picked up a 12-1 win over the Pelican Rapids Lakers. An eight run first inning propelled the visitors to victory.
In the first, Sean McGuire, Alex Hensch and Carter Thielke all hit singles to load the bases with no outs. An error, walk and sac fly scored three runs. That was followed by a walk to reload the bases with two outs and an error on a fly ball cleared the bases. McGuire's second hit of the inning, a double, scored the seventh run and Hensch's second single of the inning scored the eighth run.
Thomas Bosek picked up a walk in the second inning and came around to score after a fielder's choice and two wild pitches.
In the third, Alex Hexum picked up an RBI single, scoring Hensch. The Canes added a run each in the sixth and seventh innings.
The Lakers lone run came in the second, as Dana Johnson reached on an error, made his way to third and then scored on a delayed steal of home.
Darin Stainslawski started on the mound for the Canes. He pitched the first three innings, giving up one run on one hit with seven strikeouts. Hexum and Bosek also saw time on the mound for Fergus.
McGuire finished 2-3 with a double and two runs. Hensch was 3-5 with two runs and an RBI. Hexum drove in three.
“Canes pitchers combined for 16K's, 1H and no walks. Pitchers looked in mid-season form even though this was their first time on a mound since last summer,” observed Canes skipper Dave Johnson.
The Canes will have their home opener, on May 21, against the Hawley Hawks.
